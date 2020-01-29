Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Short Interest Up 76.3% in January

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the December 31st total of 107,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:ICON traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. 3,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,613. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.11. Iconix Brand Group has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The brand management company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 57.62%. The company had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

