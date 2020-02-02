Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Hits New 1-Year High at $203.00

Shares of Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 203 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 201 ($2.64), with a volume of 104569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201 ($2.64).

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDEA. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ideagen from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 189.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $454.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%.

In other news, insider Alan Carroll sold 11,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £19,430.88 ($25,560.22). Also, insider Barney Kent sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £255,000 ($335,438.04).

About Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

