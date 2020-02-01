Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $188.05

Shares of Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.05 and traded as high as $202.00. Ideagen shares last traded at $201.00, with a volume of 5,539,639 shares changing hands.

IDEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ideagen from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a market cap of $456.62 million and a PE ratio of 201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.86, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 189.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 160.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%.

In other Ideagen news, insider Alan Carroll sold 11,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.21), for a total value of £19,430.88 ($25,560.22). Also, insider Barney Kent sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97), for a total value of £255,000 ($335,438.04).

Ideagen Company Profile (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

