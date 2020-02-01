Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.06-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $86-90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.79 million.Identiv also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.36.

INVE traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,235. Identiv has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Identiv will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

