Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Updates Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) updated its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.14–0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.7-18.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.3 million.Identiv also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.36.

NASDAQ INVE traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 382,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,235. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 million, a PE ratio of -474.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Identiv has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Identiv will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

