IDEX Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IEX. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.22.

IEX opened at $163.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.96. IDEX has a 12 month low of $136.24 and a 12 month high of $176.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,003 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $487,987.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $243,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $426,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

