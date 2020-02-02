IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Cut to $178.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

IEX has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.22.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $163.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.96. IDEX has a 52 week low of $136.24 and a 52 week high of $176.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,003 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $487,987.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,065,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in IDEX by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in IDEX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

