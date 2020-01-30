IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $185.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.75.

IEX traded down $6.22 on Wednesday, reaching $165.92. 864,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,452. IDEX has a one year low of $136.24 and a one year high of $176.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.01. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,065,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Huntington National Bank grew its position in IDEX by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in IDEX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in IDEX by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in IDEX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

