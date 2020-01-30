IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. IDEX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.55-5.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.43.

NYSE IEX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,825. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $243,262.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $762,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $946,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

