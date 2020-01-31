IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. IDEX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.55-5.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.92. The stock had a trading volume of 864,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,452. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX has a 1 year low of $136.24 and a 1 year high of $176.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $487,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $243,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $426,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

