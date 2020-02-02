IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $632.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $628.80 million to $634.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $576.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $12.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.01. The company had a trading volume of 910,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,193. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.72. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $198.74 and a 12 month high of $294.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total transaction of $17,360,458.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

