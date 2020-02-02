IES (IESC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 16.40%.

IES stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $529.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62. IES has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

