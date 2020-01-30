IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of IES stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. IES has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.62.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $293.60 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in IES during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in IES by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in IES by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IES by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IES by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?