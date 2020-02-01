IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Posts Earnings Results

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

Shares of IROQ traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 1,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. IF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of IF Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?