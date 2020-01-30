IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INFO. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

NYSE INFO opened at $80.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $81.28.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,156.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,666,981 shares of company stock worth $128,784,695. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

