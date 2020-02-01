Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues Earnings Results

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.65-8.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.65-8.05 EPS.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.92 on Friday, reaching $174.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,109. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average of $164.36. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $182.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

