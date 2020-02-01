Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.65-8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.98. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.65-8.05 EPS.

ITW stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $182.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.40.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?