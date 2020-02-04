Illumina, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, First Analysis Forecasts (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities researchers at First Analysis issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illumina in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. First Analysis analyst T. Marshbanks expects that the life sciences company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter. First Analysis also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.13.

ILMN opened at $293.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,160,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 16,678 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock worth $1,204,837. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

