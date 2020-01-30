Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Illumina updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $313.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. Illumina has a 52-week low of $263.30 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.32.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

