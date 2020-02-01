Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.13.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $290.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.19. Illumina has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total transaction of $209,816.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,854.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total value of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,727 shares of company stock worth $1,204,837 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 64.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $400,182,000 after acquiring an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 80.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 336,821 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 33.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,248 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $98,643,000 after acquiring an additional 80,523 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

