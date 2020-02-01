Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) dropped 5.5% on Thursday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The company traded as low as $295.25 and last traded at $296.00, approximately 3,327,883 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 1,221,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.30.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.13.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,727 shares of company stock worth $1,204,837. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Illumina by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 104,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,896,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Illumina by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Illumina by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Illumina by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after buying an additional 56,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: volatile stocks