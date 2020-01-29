IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 33,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on IMAC shares. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

IMAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 60,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,111. IMAC has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 114.16% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. On average, research analysts predict that IMAC will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

