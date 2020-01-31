Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd (CVE:IDL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69.

About Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL)

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides medical imaging and digital radiography (DR) solutions worldwide. The company offers 1600 Plus X-Series DR solutions with a floor mounted U-arm multi-axis positioning device that includes X-ray tube, collimator, and generator; and veterinary DR systems.

