Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Update

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. Imax has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Imax will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

