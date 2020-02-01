Imdex (ASX:IMD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.48. Imdex shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 162,561 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $553.08 million and a PE ratio of 20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.43.

In other Imdex news, insider Bernard Ridgeway sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.13), for a total transaction of A$960,000.00 ($680,851.06).

About Imdex (ASX:IMD)

Imdex Limited provides mining equipment, technology, and services for the minerals industry in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents drilling fluids, solids removal equipment, downhole instrumentation, and data management and analytical software for drilling optimization and geological modelling.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?