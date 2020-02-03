Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.51.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunic news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $30,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth $33,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

