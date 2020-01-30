Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Up 30.2% in January

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of IMUX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,417. Immunic has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.51.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $30,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Swap