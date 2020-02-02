Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $238.98

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $238.98 and traded as low as $210.00. Immunodiagnostic Systems shares last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 3,781 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Immunodiagnostic Systems in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 262.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 239.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 million and a PE ratio of 56.58.

About Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

