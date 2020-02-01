IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 763,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 510% from the previous session’s volume of 125,273 shares.The stock last traded at $2.40 and had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut IMMUTEP LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

