Impact Healthcare REIT PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.54 (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON IHR opened at GBX 108 ($1.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 23.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 115 ($1.51). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 109.33. The company has a market cap of $309.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

