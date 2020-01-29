Imperial Capital Upgrades AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) to “Outperform”

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AlarmCom’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $51.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. First Analysis upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.30.

ALRM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,292. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AlarmCom will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,543,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

