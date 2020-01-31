Imperial Capital Weighs in on Matador Resources Co’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Analysts at Imperial Capital increased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTDR. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

NYSE MTDR opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.15. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

