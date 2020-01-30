Imperial Oil (IMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ IMO opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMO. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

