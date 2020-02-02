Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$41.00 to C$37.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Imperial Oil traded as low as C$31.07 and last traded at C$31.29, with a volume of 546682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.14.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.31.

The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.97.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Ltd will post 2.4300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?