Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.48

Shares of Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.48 and traded as high as $25.76. Imperial Tobacco Group shares last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 245,434 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Tobacco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.922 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Imperial Tobacco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Imperial Tobacco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.80%.

About Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

