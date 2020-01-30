IMV (NYSE:IMV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMV. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of IMV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Monday, December 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IMV currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.86.

IMV stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. IMV has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IMV by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in IMV by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IMV by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

