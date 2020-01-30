Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.19

Shares of Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 33500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Inca One Gold Company Profile (CVE:IO)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks