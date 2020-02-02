Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $71.84

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.84 and last traded at $72.84, with a volume of 223345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $3,456,953.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,964.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,436 shares of company stock worth $8,494,185. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,107,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

