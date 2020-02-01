Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Short Interest Update

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 82,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Independence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, Director Ronald I. Simon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $40,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,425 shares in the company, valued at $619,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Independence by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Independence by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independence by 11.8% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Independence by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IHC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.21. Independence has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $95.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from Independence’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

