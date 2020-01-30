January 30, 2020
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRT. ValuEngine cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.74. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $200,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 23.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

