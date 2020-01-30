Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBCP. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of IBCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 153,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,298. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $490.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the second quarter worth $6,719,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 214.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 226,158 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 16.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,967 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 24.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 247,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the third quarter worth $810,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

