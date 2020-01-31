Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,400 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 763,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $102,216.00. Also, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $170,640.00. Insiders have sold 22,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,678 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

