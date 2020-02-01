Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IBTX. Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 268,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

