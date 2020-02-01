Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Independent Bank Group has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of IBTX stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. 7,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,159. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $21,623,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve