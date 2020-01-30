Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens downgraded Independent Bank Group from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

IBTX stock opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,390,000 after acquiring an additional 391,494 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,250,000 after acquiring an additional 66,462 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 312,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,450,000. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

