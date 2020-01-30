Independent Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €65.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.79 ($85.80).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €66.08 ($76.84) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a one year high of €97.92 ($113.86). The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.32.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

