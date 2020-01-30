Independent Research Reiterates €129.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €129.00 ($150.00) target price by analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €135.77 ($157.88).

Shares of SAP opened at €120.00 ($139.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €122.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €116.23. SAP has a 12 month low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 12 month high of €126.98 ($147.65).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?