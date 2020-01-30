Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.35

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.35 and traded as high as $72.95. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. shares last traded at $72.63, with a volume of 106,231 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.74.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 5.1300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing