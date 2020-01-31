Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $82.50

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.50 and traded as high as $82.90. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $82.62, with a volume of 537,262 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 70.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 248.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 56,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $629,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

