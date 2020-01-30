Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.42. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $43.47 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter valued at about $700,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

